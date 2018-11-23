ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — As Black Friday shoppers descended upon the Roseville Galleria, Lily Higby was out looking for bargains in her pajamas, but it wasn’t because she was waiting in a Black Friday line all night.

“I’m from the Camp Fire in Paradise, so I’m just trying to get some deals,” she said.

And she wasn’t the only evacuee there.

“We have seen a lot of our customers affected by the Camp Fire,” said Macy’s Cosmetics Manager Camille Roach.

READ: Bullets Fly Past Modesto Police In Thanksgiving Shooting

Macy’s was giving away so-called “disaster assistance vouchers.” Roach said the vouchers gave discounts between 10 and 30 percent for people impacted by the Camp Fire.

Rebecca Collins of Chico decided to spend the day shopping for a family that lost everything in Paradise. They’re staying with her through the holidays, so she thought she’d help them re-stock their closets.

“They just came with the clothes on their back and that’s it,” she said.

ALSO: Rain Halts Work For Some Searchers After Camp Fire For Fear Of Falling Trees

Black Friday may not be for everyone on Thanksgiving, but with deals so good, it’s a chance for some to give back. It’s also serving as an attempt for others to get life back to normal this year.

Whether they were shopping for electronics or essentials, most stores asked for ID from evacuees to make sure they can take advantage of all the deals exclusively available to them.