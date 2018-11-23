High winds and heavy rains are temporarily halting the work of some teams searching for remains in the aftermath of a deadly Northern California wildfire.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says more than 800 people are searching the soaked rubble for human remains. It says 563 people are still unaccounted for.

Team leader Craig Covey said Friday that searchers in the town of Paradise and two nearby communities weren’t instructed to stop but he’s choosing to take a break for safety reasons.

He says rain and wind are knocking over trees, raising the risk they could fall on search personnel. Covey says they’ll resume looking for remains once the rain clears later Friday.

He and his team are finding other ways to help, including bringing lunch to those who stayed in their homes to fight the flames.

The Camp Fire has killed at least 84 people and destroyed nearly 14,000 homes since igniting Nov. 8. Officials in California say rain has helped nearly extinguish the nation’s deadliest wildfire in the past century.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)