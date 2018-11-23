CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say there has been one more fatality in the Camp wildfire, bringing the death toll from it to 84.

They also say the fire is 95 percent contained. The blaze that started Nov. 8 leveled Paradise, destroying more than 13,000 homes.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says more than 560 names remain on the missing list.

Authorities stressed that many of the people on the list may be safe and unaware they have been reported missing.

Paradise is about 140 miles north of San Francisco

