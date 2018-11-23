DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — After big snow storms rolled through the mountains over Thanksgiving, Sugar Bowl Resort said they received two feet of fresh snow. This prompted the resort to move up their opening date six days early to Saturday.

But just hours after announcing their early opening, representatives for Sugar Bowl announced that the rain that followed the snowfall prompted the resort to push back their opening date to their original plan, on Nov. 30.

The resort posted on their website, “We gave it our best shot” with an explanation of the opening date confusion.

In a statement, the resort said their “goal is to offer skiers and riders a high-quality snow product. Sugar Bowl will continue to make snow at every opportunity as weather and temperatures permit, and will hopefully have some help from Mother Nature in the next round of storms that appear to be in the forecast next week.”