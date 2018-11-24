Craving pizza? You’re in luck: a new fast-casual, build-your-own pizzeria has opened its doors in the Downtown Commons. The Pizza Press is an Anaheim-based, vintage newspaper-themed chain whose newest outpost is located at 405 K St., Suite 240.
To wit, while diners can customize everything from dough to sauce to dressing on their 11-inch, personal size pizzas if they wish — and only a few choices cost extra, like gluten-free dough and vegan cheese — they can also choose from one of half a dozen signature styles.
They’re named after newspapers like The Times (with chicken, smoked gouda and barbecue sauce) and The Chronicle, featuring artichoke hearts, roasted red bell peppers, crimini mushrooms and chèvre. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The Pizza Press has thus far escaped the fate of actual print media, with a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.
“The Pizza Press has a certain old era charm to their restaurant and the pizza is definitely on point,” Yelper Jean S. wrote. “The bread itself is fresh, tasty, and baked very well. The options for sauces and toppings are pretty good, as they do have standard toppings, but also a few special items.”
And Tiffany L. agreed about the choice of toppings: “I thought what separated The Pizza Press from its counterparts … were the fresh variety of ingredients. I was able to add roasted garlic and cilantro to my pizza, which I don’t remember its competitors having.”
Head on over to set your type: The Pizza Press is open from 11 a.m.–1 a.m. daily.