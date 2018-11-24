SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Small businesses add flavor to a local community and offer unique items you may not find in larger retail stores.

Pressed Juicery located in the Downtown Commons has been open for just two short weeks. They offer healthy juices and other food items at affordable prices and hope today will spark repeat business.

“I like this day because there are so many different small businesses that people don’t know about and it makes people aware. And we want to get our name out there and we want people to come back and we’re hoping that this will do it for us,” Ally Severns, Manager of Pressed Juicery, said.

In Midtown, The Midtown Association has teamed up with Sac Regional Transit to make it easier for customers to shop locally. Today people can park in designated meter spots for free and take regional transit for free to patronize local small businesses.

A big boost for boutiques like Wild Poppy & CO.

Owner of Wild Poppy & CO, Jacqueline Greene, said, “Everything that we pick is by hand, by me or Cory, the other owner. When somebody buys from us they’re supporting our dream, they’re supporting what we’re doing here, and they’re actually supporting our entire community. Midtown is such a special place for small businesses and we love being a part of it.”

According to the Midtown Association, 68 percent of the money spent at local small businesses stays in the local community. These businesses hope small business Saturday will be the spark they need to get people to keep coming back.