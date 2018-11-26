ROSEMONT (CBS13) – A 21-year-old man is under arrest, charged with murder in connection to a homicide in Sacramento County that happened back in October.

On October 27, firefighters found a dead man in the bushes on the side of a home on Ashgrove Way. Sheriff’s deputies began investigating the death and determined that the victim, 35-year-old Chrishawn Pierce, was violently assaulted, which led to his death.

Issac Tillman was subsequently arrested last week in connection to Pierce’s killing and was booked into the Sacramento County Jail. In addition to the murder charge, he allegedly violated his probation. He is being held without. His arraignment is scheduled for November 26, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton.

The motive in the murder is still unknown.