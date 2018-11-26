CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chrishawn Pierce, Issac Tillman, sacramento county

ROSEMONT (CBS13) – A 21-year-old man is under arrest, charged with murder in connection to a homicide in Sacramento County that happened back in October.

On October 27, firefighters found a dead man in the bushes on the side of a home on Ashgrove Way. Sheriff’s deputies began investigating the death and determined that the victim, 35-year-old Chrishawn Pierce, was violently assaulted, which led to his death.

Issac Tillman was subsequently arrested last week in connection to Pierce’s killing and was booked into the Sacramento County Jail. In addition to the murder charge, he allegedly violated his probation. He is being held without. His arraignment is scheduled for November 26, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton.

issac tillman 21 sac county sheriffs dept Man Arrested In Connection With October Murder In Sacramento County

Credit: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Dept.

The motive in the murder is still unknown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s