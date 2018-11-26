COLFAX (CBS13) — Placer County Sheriff shared pictures of six cars that were vandalized in Colfax this weekend.

The suspects reportedly drew swastikas and phallic symbols on the hoods and doors of vehicles in bright green spray paint.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the vandals. Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Crime Stoppers at (800) 923-9191.

See more on the Sheriff’s Facebook page.