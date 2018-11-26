CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
COLFAX (CBS13) — Placer County Sheriff shared pictures of six cars that were vandalized in Colfax this weekend.

The suspects reportedly drew swastikas and phallic symbols on the hoods and doors of vehicles in bright green spray paint.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the vandals. Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Crime Stoppers at (800) 923-9191.

