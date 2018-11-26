STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – A sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash overnight while pursuing a suspected DUI driver.

The chase started when Riverbank Police came upon a passed-out driver on the side of Oakdale and Patterson roads, just before 10 p.m. Sunday. The driver was suspected of DUI in connection with a crash.

The driver woke up and took off in the car, leading officers on a pursuit. During the pursuit, Stanislaus County sheriff’s Deputy Antonio “Tony” Hinostroza was called in to help and crashed into a power pole along Terminal Avenue and Claribel Road. he died at the scene, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department statement.

The driver was eventually taken into custody in Modesto. Deputies

Hinostrosa, 45, was a 19-year veteran of the sheriff’s department. He had served as a patrol deputy, K9 handler, gang detective, SWAT team member and field training officer. He leaves behind one adult son.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Carrillo-Gonzalez. He was arrested on suspicion for driving under the influence, felony evasion, and resisting arrest. Carrillo-Gonzalez driver’s license was suspended in June 2018 for DUI. He has had at least three prior convictions for DUI in the past 9 years, according to the sheriff’s department.