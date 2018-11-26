LODI (CBS13) – A man is accused of using his children to steal a shopping cart full of items from a Kohl’s store in Lodi.

On Sunday, police say they received the report that a man who, along with his three kids, pushed a cart full of items from the store without paying. Employees wrote down the man’s license plate number and gave it and the man’s description to officers.

When officers arrived at the man’s home, they watched as he unloaded the items believed to be stolen from his vehicle. Officers then confronted the man later identified as 43-year-old Cameron Burgett.

Burgett admitted to taking items from numerous San Joaquin County stores. He also allowed officers inside his home where they allegedly found about $4,000 worth of stolen property, according to police.

Police arrested Burgett and booked him into the Lodi Police Department jail on charges of theft, possession of stolen property, and child endangerment.

Police say the kids, ages 14 and under, were involved in stealing the items.