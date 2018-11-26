RIO VISTA (CBS13) — A man flying a World War I replica bi-plane flipped over Monday while practicing landing in crosswinds at Rio Vista Municipal Airport, police said.

Police said the plane caught a gust of wind and flipped over in the landing, but the pilot was able to walk away unharmed.

Both Rio Vista police and firefighters responded to the incident. Officials closed the runway for two hours while righting the plane and moving it to a hanger.

The man was flying a WWI-era Sopwith PUP bi-plane.