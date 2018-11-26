CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
Filed Under:Sacramento State Football
Jody Sears (source: hornetsports.com)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento State Athletic Director Mark Orr announced Monday that head football coach Jody Sears will not return to coach the 2019 season.

Sears coached at Sacramento State for five seasons with a 20-35 overall record. He completed 2018 season with the Hornets with a 2-8 overall record and a 0-7 record in the Big Sky Conference.

He was also named Big Sky Co-Coach of the Year in 2017. The Hornets had a 7-4 overall record in 2017 and ended the season 6-2 in league games.

The school said they will begin the national search for a new head coach immediately.

