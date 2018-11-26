SAN DIEGO (CBS13) — A San Diego Real Estate developer with no connection to the Camp Fire is giving a million dollars to help victims of the deadly fire.
Bob Wilson has no connection to the town of Paradise, but he said he will donate checks for $1,000 to 980 Paradise High School students and 105 employees, totaling a little more than $1 million.
Wilson said he was compelled to help after reflecting on his own high school experiences.
“These kids are being deprived of the memorable life I enjoyed in high school. I played football, ran track, it was my first, last and only stress-free part of my life,” Wilson said. “I finally decided – no – I’m just going to give them a check and they can do whatever they want to with it.”
Wilson will hand deliver the checks in Chico on Tuesday. It’s a symbolic gesture that he hopes will be the first step to restoring hope in Paradise.