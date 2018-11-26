PARADISE, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: A statue of a bear remains in front of a restaurant that was destroyed by the Camp Fire on November 21, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 150,000 acres, killed at least 81 people and has destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 80 percent containment and hundreds of people still remain missing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CBS13) — A San Diego Real Estate developer with no connection to the Camp Fire is giving a million dollars to help victims of the deadly fire.

Bob Wilson has no connection to the town of Paradise, but he said he will donate checks for $1,000 to 980 Paradise High School students and 105 employees, totaling a little more than $1 million.

Wilson said he was compelled to help after reflecting on his own high school experiences.

“These kids are being deprived of the memorable life I enjoyed in high school. I played football, ran track, it was my first, last and only stress-free part of my life,” Wilson said. “I finally decided – no – I’m just going to give them a check and they can do whatever they want to with it.”

Wilson will hand deliver the checks in Chico on Tuesday. It’s a symbolic gesture that he hopes will be the first step to restoring hope in Paradise.