DEL PASO HEIGHTS (CBS13) — An alleged sex club in Del Paso Heights shut down Monday night after a joint effort from law enforcement, a city councilmember and community activists worked to push them out of the neighborhood.

Poly-Urban Studios claimed to be a spiritual center, but neighbors around the window-less center thought otherwise.

Sacramento city councilman Allen Warren says he has been working closely with police and other activists to push the club out of the district, and Monday night they were successful.

CBS13’s Macy Jenkins tried to make contact with the club last week, but her requests were denied and crews were asked to leave the premises by security.

 

