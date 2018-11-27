SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Comedian Adam Conover was supposed to perform his show, “Mind Parasites Live!” at Crest Theatre in January but has canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

The show was scheduled for January 16 – the day after Los Angeles and the day before San Francisco.

Conover posted on Twitter saying: “Because of conflicts with ARE’s (“Adam Ruins Everything”) production calendar, we unfortunately have to reschedule my upcoming tour dates. Will be announcing revised dates and cities shortly; I’ll be back on the road to see you all soon!”

Because of conflicts with ARE’s production calendar, we unfortunately have to reschedule my upcoming tour dates. Will be announcing revised dates and cities shortly; I’ll be back on the road to see you all soon! — Adam Conover (@adamconover) November 27, 2018

Conover hosts the show, “Adam Ruins Everything”, in which he provides evidence to correct common myths and misconceptions.

Conover’s website still lists Sacramento as one of his stops; however, the Crest Theatre has removed the listing.

The original tour announcement included 24 cities, starting November 28 in Boston. The ticket-selling site, AXS, is tsill selling tickets, but only for 12 shows: Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Chicago, Richmond, Royal Oak (Michigan), Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. In addition to Sacramento getting canceled, it appears as though shows are also no longer happening in New Haven, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Austin and San Diego.

Those who purchased tickets to the Sacramento show have already been refunded.