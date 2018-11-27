CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of sextortion of minors in Carmichael, detectives say.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, detectives have been investigating a man who has allegedly been extorting his victims through Snapchat. Detectives say the man would threaten to post nude pictures of his victims.

The man allegedly also asked his victims to meet him at Carmichael-area parks. He’s suspected of sexually assaulting at least one victim, detectives say.

It’s not clear exactly how many minors he allegedly extorted, but detectives say several juveniles have come forward.

Detectives have also found several images of potential victims of the man on several online accounts linked to the suspect.

The man, whose name has not been released at this point, was arrested on Nov. 20. He’s facing several charges, including extortion, attempted extortion, communication with a minor with intent to commit a sex crime, forced oral copulation and possession of child pornography.

Detectives are still looking for more possible victims of the man. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at (916) 874-3002.