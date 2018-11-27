CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – Students at a private university in New Jersey can eat more chicken as long as it’s not Chick-fil-A.

Rider University removed the restaurant from a survey asking students what restaurants they would like on campus, “based on the company’s record widely perceived to be in opposition to the LGBTQ community.” The fast-food chain was included in previous surveys.

Chick-fil-A says it has “no policy of discrimination against any group,” and that its corporate purpose is “to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us.”

Rider says it understands some may view the decision as a “form of exclusion.” But the school says it wanted to be “faithful to our values of inclusion.”

The university plans to hold a campus forum on the issue.

