AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A standoff at Jackson Rancheria RV Park came to a close Tuesday after five hours of negotiations, the Amador County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies said a distraught man was threatening to shoot his gun at his neighbors. The man finally surrendered after talking with hostage negotiators for five hours.

The suspect is now in custody but deputies said it was not without incident, saying they had to fire rubber bullets when the suspect did not comply with negotiators. He eventually surrendered just before 9 p.m.

Authorities said they got a call around 3 p.m. from a person they believe was the suspect. He was drinking alone inside of his fifth wheel camper trailer and started threatening to shoot his firearm.

As deputies rushed in, roughly 30 people were evacuated from the park. Shuttles from Jackson Rancheria Casino took visitors to safety while deputies shut down the park and negotiated with the suspect.

“He had some health issues he was claiming and had been drinking, he made some threats to load up his guns and start shooting. And so that’s what triggered our response. And so we’ve been up here ever since with pretty much everything we had and all the people we could muster,” said Amador County Sheriff Martin Ryan.

The response team included hostage negotiators and the SWAT team. Sheriff Ryan said they used a toss phone to communicate with the suspect having short, sporadic conversations with him until he was convinced to come outside.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s identity but confirmed that there were no injuries in this incident.