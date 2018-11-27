CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gunther’s Ice Cream, the Iva Gard Shepard Garden and Arts Center, the Sacramento County Courthouse, and the Freeport Chase Bank have all been declared Sacramento Historic Landmarks.

The Sacramento City Clerk announced Tuesday evening that the four locations have all been approved by the city council for landmark designation.

The locations join a long list of historic landmarks including Sutter’s Fort, the Governor’s Mansion and the Crest Theatre.

Each location reflects the mid-century modern era with sleek lines, large open spaces, and functionality. Designating them as landmarks would give them special protections.

