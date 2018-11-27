SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An iconic Sacramento bridal business has closed its doors for good.

The House of Fashion has been serving brides for nearly 60 years, but the owners are retiring.

Monday was its last day in business.

“It’s very bittersweet,” said store manager Jennifer Davis-Murai. “I mean, we will definitely miss helping all those young women find dresses and feel beautiful. And for us, it’s a lifetime of memories, really.”

The original business started in East Sacramento as a dress alterations boutique in the 1960s.

The owners say they are still figuring out what to do with the leftover dresses, but are looking into possibly donating some of them.