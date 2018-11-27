FOLSOM (CBS13) — Decades from now people will crack open the Folsom football record books only to find Joseph Ngata’s name on every single page.

Folsom wide receiver Joseph Ngata is having another career year for the Bulldogs and it earned him a trip to the nation’s most coveted showcase, the All-American Bowl.

Ngata received his jersey at a ceremony Tuesday. He will join the top 100 players in the nation at the bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 5.

READ: Sacramento Kings’ Improved Scoring Record Inspires New Nickname

The Clemson commit has tallied 54 touchdowns and more than 3,500 receiving yards in his Folsom career.

And if that isn’t enough, Ngata has one state title and counting as the Bulldogs will take on Monterey Trail in Saturday’s title game.

Ngata Credits the honor to play in the All-American Bowl to his family and the Folsom Coaching Staff. As an early enrollee, he will travel directly from San Antonio to Clemson to attend his first day of classes on Jan. 6.