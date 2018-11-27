CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
GALT (CBS13) — A 29-year-old man is in jail after leading police in a high-speed chase early Monday morning.

Just after midnight on Monday, Galt police said they attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle near North Lincoln Way.

But when the officers attempted to stop the motorcycle, it took off at a high rate of speed. Officers reported that the motorcycle reached speeds over 100 mph during the pursuit.

After several minutes, police said the motorcycle stopped near Highway 99 and Crystal Way.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Joshua Woodworth of Galt. Woodworth was booked at the Sacramento County Jail on charges of felony evasion, and his motorcycle was impounded.

