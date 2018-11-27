CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
Filed Under:Child Abuse, Homicide, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to the death of her 4-year-old step-daughter, Stockton Police said Tuesday.

Police said officers were called to an area hospital Sunday on a report of child abuse when the girl arrived with severe injuries which required her to be transported to the UC Davis Medical Center.

Detectives said the incident happened at the family’s residence in the 8600 block of Rice Court. Two other siblings, 4 and 5-year-old boys, were taken into protective custody by San Joaquin County Child Protective Services.

The 4-year-old girl died Tuesday from her injuries. Her stepmother, Zulma Chavez-Ventura was arrested by detectives on homicide and felony child abuse charges.

Chavez-Ventura was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

