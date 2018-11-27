STOCKTON (CBS13) — Three adults were arrested and booked in the San Joaquin County jail Friday after a probation search in Stockton.

Deputies said the community car, K-9, and C-set unties conducted the search on the 1400 block of North Filbert Street. Deputies found Israel Gonzalez, Briana Ayala-Barron, and Jose Martinez in the home.

During the search, deputies said they discovered AR-15 style rifle, Glock 27 handgun, and ammunition for both firearms in violation of both Gonzalez and Ayala-Barron’s probation. The Glock 27 was reportedly modified with auto sear.

Additionally, deputies said they found 4.8 grams of cocaine, 4.0 grams of heroin, and $1,384 in cash in the home.

All three adults were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail after the search.

Gonalzez was booked on charges of felon with a firearm, a firearm with probation conditions, felon in possession of ammunition, convert gun to a machine gun (auto sear), possession of an assault weapon, times 2- posession of cocaine and heroin for sales, and drugs with a firearm.

Ayala-Barron was booked on charges of a firearm with probation conditions, felon in possession of ammunition, convert gun to a machine gun (auto sear), possession of an assault weapon, times 2- possession of cocaine and heroin for sales and drugs with a firearm. She was also booked for two outstanding warrants.

Martinez was only booked for outstanding warrants.