SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gun stores across California are reportedly seeing a boost in shoppers ahead of a new law taking effect next year.

A portion of Proposition 63 – which takes effect in July – requires a background check to buy ammunition.

Retailers will have to log the amount of ammo gun owners buy. That record will then be sent to a Justice Department database.

Prop. 63 passed in 2016 by a margin of 63 to 36 percent.

A court-ordered temporary injunction has blocked portions of the law from taking effect, including a clause which makes large-capacity magazine possession a misdemeanor.