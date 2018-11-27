CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:gun control

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gun stores across California are reportedly seeing a boost in shoppers ahead of a new law taking effect next year.

A portion of Proposition 63 – which takes effect in July – requires a background check to buy ammunition.

Retailers will have to log the amount of ammo gun owners buy. That record will then be sent to a Justice Department database.

Prop. 63 passed in 2016 by a margin of 63 to 36 percent.

A court-ordered temporary injunction has blocked portions of the law from taking effect, including a clause which makes large-capacity magazine possession a misdemeanor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s