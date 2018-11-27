CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thanksgiving is a time that brings many families together, but one reunion at the Sacramento International Airport was extra special for the Cabrera family.

Casandra Cabrera was deployed in Djibouti, Africa serving with the Army for the last 11 months. With one day’s notice to her family, she returned home to Sacramento on Thanksgiving.

While her whole family was excited to see her, one special member was more excited than the rest. Her dog Missy May could barely contain herself when she saw Casandra come down the escalator and jumped with joy when the two reunited.

Casandra’s mother, Robbi Cabrera, told CBS13 that when Casandra left Missy May was just a puppy no more than a year old. Robbi says the two have an amazing bond.

Casandra has been in the army for five years, according to her mother.

Robbi shared the reunion video on Facebook and it has been shared over 1,500 times. She says she still cries every time she watches it.

