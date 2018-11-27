CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
By Carlos Correa
Filed Under:rain, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — People around Stockton experienced light rain throughout the day Tuesday. Nothing too bad, but just enough to make those roadways slick.

People walking around downtown and at the Stockton Marina came prepared with heavy coats for the chilly temperatures and their umbrellas for all the on and off again rain.

There was an outside community event with the Stockton Fire Foundation today, organizers were ready to move things inside if it got worse, and luckily it didn’t.

The wet weather may have impacted foot traffic at some local restaurants that are normally packed during the 6 p.m. hour.

Crews with the San Joaquin County Public Works Department are keeping a close on the rain and with problems areas that tend to flood.

