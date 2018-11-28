CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Tenor Andrea Bocelli performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Italian singer, songwriter Andrea Bocelli will be making four U.S. concert dates, starting at the Golden 1 Center on June 15.

The tour is following Bocelli’s release of his number one album, “Si.”

He will stop in the Sacramento and Denver areas, marking the first time Bocelli has played back-to-back performances on the west coast.

The Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera will accompany Bocelli for his performance along with longtime conductor, Eugene Kohn.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

