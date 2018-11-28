MODESTO (CBS13) — The human remains found in a Modesto backyard have been identified as 26-year-old missing man Jacob Sutton-Bubeck from Modesto.

Sutton-Bubeck’s body was found in the backyard of a home on the 100 block of Santa Rita over the weekend. The man, who was also known as Cheddar, was reported missing on February 10, 2018, by his brother. Detective Cory Brown said Sutton-Bubeck’s brother last saw him on January 25 of this year.

Detectives said they were able to positively identify Sutton-Bubeck after following up on tips generated by media coverage. The coroner was able to positively match his dental x-rays to identify him.

“I would like to talk to anyone who may have seen Jacob or spoken to him after January 25th,” said Brown. “Due to the different variables that affect decomposition, it is impossible to identify a specific date that Jacob was murdered or when he was buried. That is why it is important to talk to people who may have seen him after that date to narrow down a specific timeline.”

Detectives have concluded that this is a homicide case, but they are not yet releasing how Sutton-Bubeck died, citing that it is something that would only be known by someone with intimate knowledge of this crime.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Cory Brown at (209) 567-4485.