CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    03:04 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Macy Jenkins
Filed Under:Drytown

DRYTOWN (CBS13) — Deputies in Amador County are investigating an early morning theft at Drytown Club. It happened early Friday morning when the business was closed.

“It was heartbreaking, so heartbreaking it never happened to me before,” said Allen Frank, the owner of Drytown Club.

Written on the wall is his slogan: “The only wet spot in Drytown.” But missing from the rustic bar, the thing that gave it its identity.

“I looked up and I saw the empty- saw the empty ceiling!” Frank said.

On any given day, when you enter the club, you’ll see hundreds of dollar bills hanging from the ceiling.

READ: Police: Man Calls 911 And Threatens To Shoot Neighbors, Spurs Five-Hour Standoff At Trailer Park

“When I opened the business, of course, friends give you a couple dollars,” he said. “Next thing I know, people are putting them up!”

Frank said roughly $600 were taken. Now he’s left with just a handful of lingering bills. But even worse, the longtime musician says his four guitars were also taken.

“We get rich people, we get poor people, we get a lot of cool people,” he said, describing his clientele.

But he doesn’t believe his neighbors would have stolen from him. Eddie Kaffer was at work across the street at Old Well Café.

ALSO: Authorities Warn Of Social Media Dangers After Man Arrested for Snapchat ‘Sextortion’

“I was surprised, I didn’t know he had that much money on the ceiling,” he said. “I heard some noises I think the night before. I heard a truck running.”

Neither Kaffer nor Frank saw anyone enter the club. Amador County Sheriff’s Department says they have a few leads but have not released any persons of interest.

As friends of Frank’s heard about the theft, the bar owner got a surprise.  Someone bought him two new guitars as a gift.

“I went from the lowest I could ever feel, a violation, to the most ecstatic I could ever be,” Frank said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s