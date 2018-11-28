DRYTOWN (CBS13) — Deputies in Amador County are investigating an early morning theft at Drytown Club. It happened early Friday morning when the business was closed.

“It was heartbreaking, so heartbreaking it never happened to me before,” said Allen Frank, the owner of Drytown Club.

Written on the wall is his slogan: “The only wet spot in Drytown.” But missing from the rustic bar, the thing that gave it its identity.

“I looked up and I saw the empty- saw the empty ceiling!” Frank said.

On any given day, when you enter the club, you’ll see hundreds of dollar bills hanging from the ceiling.

“When I opened the business, of course, friends give you a couple dollars,” he said. “Next thing I know, people are putting them up!”

Frank said roughly $600 were taken. Now he’s left with just a handful of lingering bills. But even worse, the longtime musician says his four guitars were also taken.

“We get rich people, we get poor people, we get a lot of cool people,” he said, describing his clientele.

But he doesn’t believe his neighbors would have stolen from him. Eddie Kaffer was at work across the street at Old Well Café.

“I was surprised, I didn’t know he had that much money on the ceiling,” he said. “I heard some noises I think the night before. I heard a truck running.”

Neither Kaffer nor Frank saw anyone enter the club. Amador County Sheriff’s Department says they have a few leads but have not released any persons of interest.

As friends of Frank’s heard about the theft, the bar owner got a surprise. Someone bought him two new guitars as a gift.

“I went from the lowest I could ever feel, a violation, to the most ecstatic I could ever be,” Frank said.