OLD SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An Old Sacramento pub is on edge after thieves broke in early Wednesday morning and took cash out of the ATM.

The owner of River City Saloon Sean Derfield said the suspects took the cash out of the machine and fled the scene within four minutes. The incident is caught on security footage showing the suspects breaking in and struggling with crowbars.

Derfield woke to a rattling phone call Wednesday morning from his alarm company, informing him that his business was being burglarized.

Sure enough, the masked thieves were caught on surveillance camera using a crowbar to get in and targeting the ATM.

Authorities believe the thieves knew where they were going and had probably been inside the saloon before.

This incident comes after a previous break-in two years ago. Fortunately, this time the thieves did not get away with all of the money.

“They couldn’t reach all the way in, couldn’t get the crowbar in, so they ran out without all the money,” Derfield said.

Now, this Old Sacramento staple is alerting other neighboring businesses to be vigilant. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.