SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento homeless shelter will stay open until the end of the year.

Tuesday night, city officials voted to extend services at the winter Triage Shelter on Railroad Drive.

The measure passed with a two-thirds vote, keeping the homeless shelter at least until Dec. 31.

The vote also increased the not-to-exceed amount to $295,000 and allows officials to provide portable restrooms and shower trailer rentals while services last.