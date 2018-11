SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in Sacramento Wednesday morning.

The scene is on South Watt Avenue, south of Fruitridge Road.

SPD units on scene fatal hit & run collision, veh v bicyclist. SOUTH WATT COMPLETELY CLOSED both directions south of Fruitridge to Osage. Use an alternate route instead of South Watt. No suspect vehicle info or other updates at this time. pic.twitter.com/iij92mBrZ0 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 28, 2018

Officers say the crash involved a vehicle and a bicyclist. No information about the vehicle is available at this point.

South Watt Avenue is closed in both directions between Fruitridge and Osage Avenue due to the crash.

The name of the bicyclist killed has not been released.