YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) – With the winter getting a jump start this week, officials have decided to close Tioga and Glacier Point roads in Yosemite National Park for the season.

Both Tioga and Glacier Point close every winter season due to snowy weather causing poor road conditions. Tioga Road is closed between Crane Flat junction at Tioga Pass to five miles west of Lee Vining and Highway 395; Glacier Point Road is closed between the Yosemite Ski and Snow Board area all the way to Glacier Point.

The roads already saw a temporary closure earlier in November when a storm rolled through.

Several more winter storms will be rolling through Yosemite and Northern California this week.

Officials note that Yosemite National Park remains open year-round. Highways 120 West, Highway 140 and Highway 41 all see regular snow removal throughout the winter season. Drivers who do venture into the park should carry snow chains – even if their car is four-wheel drive, officials say.