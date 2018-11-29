PARADISE (CBS SF) — When Butte County Deputy Aaron Parmley turned on his body camera at the height of the Camp Fire, he hoped it would capture the final moments of his life.

Parmley was searching for four nurses from the Feather River Hospital who needed help fleeing the wall of flames that were roaring through the Butte County town of Paradise.

All around him there was fire. A smoky, red haze had replaced the blue skies of Thursday morning. On both sides of the road, walls of flames were consuming anything in the firestorm’s path. Houses and cars were ablaze.

His patrol car suddenly became disabled, he was forced to abandon it and flee with the nurses on foot.

On the video, he came be seen desperately searching for a way out. Parmley did not believe he would survive.

