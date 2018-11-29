CHICO (AP) — A storm moving through California largely missed the wildfire-burned areas but officials say a flash flood watch has been extended as stronger showers could still reach the flood-prone spots Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a watch for possible flash flooding and debris flows from areas scarred by major fires throughout the state that was to expire Thursday morning.

Potential for ash flow or debris flows over recent burn scars with today's rain. If you are near these areas, listen for unusual sounds & watch for rushing water! #cawx pic.twitter.com/HFLJ90kXnu — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 29, 2018

It says the watch has been extended to the end of the day as the threat for stronger rain will linger across much of Northern California until sunset.

The storm is moving into the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, which could see a foot of snow at lower elevations and up to 20 inches along the crest.

Crews in Paradise, a town leveled by a wildfire, cleared drainage ways and removed burn trees that could topple Wednesday ahead of the storm.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.