PETALUMA (AP) — Police say a homeless woman suffocated to death after getting stuck in a clothing donation box while apparently trying to retrieve some items.

The Press Democrat reports authorities identified the woman as 30-year-old Kaily Land. Petaluma police say Land had no known address but frequently was seen in the area of the donation box.

Officers found half of Land’s body Wednesday dangling outside the container while her torso still was inside. A flashlight, still turned on, was discovered at the bottom, suggesting she had been searching for items inside the box.

Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons says the lid of the box was pushed against her neck, which may have caused her to suffocate. He adds that an autopsy will be done to determine the exact cause of her death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.