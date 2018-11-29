EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who stole packages from a home Wednesday.

The porch pirate was caught on camera pulling into a driveway adjacent to the victim’s home, exiting a blue sedan, walking up to the porch and taking two large packages.

The sedan appears to have damage on its front driver’s side.

Anyone with information about the woman or her vehicle is asked to message the El Dorado County Sheriff’s office.