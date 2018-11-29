CHICO (CBS13) – A Flash Flood Warning is in effect in Butte County after heavy rain moved through the Camp Fire burn scar area on Thursday.

NWS Sacramento says they’ve received reports of debris flows and mudslides near the burn scar area.

Reports of debris flows and mudslides have been observed in the vicinity of the Camp Fire burn scar. A flash flood warning is in effect until 915 PM given additional heavy rainfall moving through the region. #cawx pic.twitter.com/52E2RmUegb — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 29, 2018

Flooding is also occurring on several roads in Butte County. Highway 99 was closed in both directions early Thursday afternoon due to flooding. NWS Sacramento says there have been reports of stranded motorists. The road has since reopened.

An evacuation order has been issued for Honey Run Road for the 200 block of Skyway to Horse Run Lane.

Chico PD has sent out a CODE RED alert for a FLASH FLOOD WARNING for the areas of Bruce Road from Chico Canyon Road to Skyway — Chico Police Dept. (@ChicoPolice) November 29, 2018

Forecasters say streams flowing out of the burn scar area are likely to cause flooding out to places near Chico and Durham.

The Flash Flood Warning will be in effect until 9:15 p.m. Thursday as more heavy rainfall is expected to roll through.