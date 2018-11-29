SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A crumbling roadway has caused two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento to be closed Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the #4 and #5 lanes are closed due to the crumbling roadway.

Officials say it’s looking like a “long term” closure. A significant traffic impact is expected on traffic through Downtown Sacramento.

Drivers are being urged to avoid using northbound I-5 through Downtown. Alternate routes include Business 80 and Highway 50.

The Richards Boulevard off-ramp is still open, CHP notes.

It’s unclear, at this point, exactly what’s causing the road to crumble.