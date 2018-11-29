CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A crumbling roadway has caused two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento to be closed Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol says the #4 and #5 lanes are closed due to the crumbling roadway.

A big hole has appeared due to the road crumbling on northbound I-5. (Credit: CHP Valley Division)

A big hole has appeared due to the road crumbling on northbound I-5. (Credit: CHP Valley Division)

Officials say it’s looking like a “long term” closure. A significant traffic impact is expected on traffic through Downtown Sacramento.

Drivers are being urged to avoid using northbound I-5 through Downtown. Alternate routes include Business 80 and Highway 50.

The Richards Boulevard off-ramp is still open, CHP notes.

It’s unclear, at this point, exactly what’s causing the road to crumble.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s