(CBS Chicago/CBS Local) — An Illinois man pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges this week, for killing two dogs last year and dumping their bodies on a rural road.

The Bloomington Pantagraph reports 72-year-old Gary Eustice, told a McLean County judge he was “clueless” his actions were criminal.

The Illinois man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to court records. He was sentenced to 24 months of conditional discharge – similar to probation, but with less supervision. Two counts of euthanizing companion animals and a charge of littering for dumping the dead animals on a rural road near Bloomington were dismissed in September.

Eustice apologized for killing the animals, which he said were left with his family. He was charged in December 2017 with killing two dogs by enclosing them in a garage with a running vehicle.

The 72-year-old man reportedly told a judge he wanted to save the cost of having the dogs euthanized by a veterinarian, and his actions were not taken with any malice or anger, or for sport.

In addition to his 24 month sentence of conditional discharge, Eustice also must serve 200 hours of community service with an organization that helps animals.