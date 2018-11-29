CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
(Photo courtesy of Sugar Bowl Resort)

NORDEN (CBS13) — After trying and failing to open a week early, Sugar Bowl ski resort will open for the season Friday with at least a foot of fresh snow.

resortopening 11 29 18 vzh conditions 8 Second Times A Charm — Sugar Bowl To Open Nov. 30

(Photo courtesy of Sugar Bowl Resort)

The resort’s previous plan to open early was washed away when rain showers rolled in before Thanksgiving.

Now that the rain has passed and heavy snowstorms have dropped fresh powder, the resort is ready to welcome visitors for the season.

resortopening 11 29 18 vzh conditions 1 Second Times A Charm — Sugar Bowl To Open Nov. 30

(Photo courtesy of Sugar Bowl Resort)

Visitors will have access to beginner and intermediate terrain from both the Judah and Village base areas, plus groomed and tracked trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

The resort is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

