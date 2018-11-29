TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Treacherous conditions from Sacramento’s rain to slush, to pure snow in the Sierra created hazardous conditions for drivers Thursday.

Mandatory chain control was in effect over the summit has traffic backed up to a crawl.

“It’s pretty dangerous. Mother Nature ain’t nice to nobody,” said Marty Dansby of Reno.

He drives the route every day and says in these conditions, you don’t take any risks.

READ: Modesto Glass Company Looking To Hire Camp Fire Survivors

“It’s a dangerous job, but I love it and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” he said.

Dansby is originally from Texas and loves the weather better here even when it snows.

“This oh my god this is white gold! I love it,” he said.

And for those heading to ski, resorts say it’s also well worth the wait!

ALSO: Heavy Snowfall Prompts Snow Chain Controls, Prime Skiing Conditions

“I’m going to keep coming out here for days,” a college student from Tahoe.

Boarders and skiers at Boreal were welcoming the fresh powder even in windy conditions.

“Not too cold, but I am bundled up. I got my protection so you know I’m chillin,” said Zach Coleman.

READ: Second Time’s A Charm — Sugar Bowl To Open Nov. 30

He and his friends made the drive from Sacramento. They made it up safely, but the first shred down the mountain was a doozy.

”Three times, three times! I was trying to 360,” he said after wiping out.

He’s been dreaming of snow and a big ticket.

If you’re planning on heading up over the hill to Blue Canyon, you must have your chains unless you’re in a 4-wheel drive.