Filed Under:Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 77-year-old man is facing charges of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after an incident in Stockton Wednesday night.

Stockton police say officers responded to the area of Country Club Boulevard and Fontana Avenue just before 8 p.m. to investigate a reported crash involving a car and pedestrian.

Victor Mow's booking photo. (Credit: Stockton Police Department)

At the scene, an 82-year-old man was found down in the road. Medics soon pronounced him dead.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene. Investigators say the driver, 77-year-old Victor Mow, was found to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Mow was arrested and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

