YUBA CITYY (CBS13) – Police officers, deputies and others gathered for a solemn ceremony to remember a fallen K9 officer.

“Bandit” was a Sutter County Sheriff K9 killed in the line of duty earlier this month in Butte County. He was shot and killed as he tried to take down a double-murder suspect during a gun battle with officers.

He was laid to rest on Thursday.

The four-year-old K9 had been with the department since 2017.