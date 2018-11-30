CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
Filed Under:burglar, funerals, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to four years in prison for burglarizing the homes of people who were attending funerals.

The district attorney’s office says Thursday that Brett Rogers pleaded no contest to two felony counts of first-degree burglary as part of a sentencing agreement.

The 45-year-old was arrested after being recorded on a security camera attempting to burglarize a home in the San Fernando Valley.

Officials say four days earlier, Rogers was seen burglarizing a home in West LA. In both cases, the residents were attending loved ones’ funerals.

A restitution hearing is scheduled in January.

