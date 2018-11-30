SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Dozens of protesters showed up at a meeting of the California Public Utilities Commission is San Francisco Thursday, demanding action against Pacific Gas and Electric over its role in the catastrophic Camp Fire, including breaking up the utility.

Thursday was the first meeting of the CPUC – which regulates PG&E and other utilities – since the Camp Fire, where it’s believed PG&E may have once again played a role in a destructive wildfire.

Earlier this year, PG&E power lines and equipment were blamed for 12 of the catastrophic Northern California wildfires started in October 2017.

On Thursday, dozens of people came out to say, enough. Protests inside the meeting led to a brief recess before order was restored.

Once the meeting resumed, dozens of people spoke during the public comment period, and they had a lot to say

“This is the second straight year that we’ve had to choke on the carbonized remains of our neighbors,” said Chico resident Alexander Post, who claims the current system gives PG&E no reason to change.

