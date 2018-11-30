CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A shooting has left one man dead and another injured in the North Sacramento area Thursday night.

According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened around 8:20 p.m. on Flanders Way, off Don Julio Boulevard.

Deputies say two men were shot and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One man is expected to survive, the other later died from his injuries.

No motive suspect information has been released at this point.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s department.

