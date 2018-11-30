STOCKTON (CBS13) – A six-hour standoff in Jackson this week ended with the suspect surrendering to authorities. And it’s all thanks to a CHP dispatcher who got the call in Stockton.

“We could not trace the call, we could not call him back, everything was dependent upon the information he provides to us,” said Kayla Riler, the dispatcher.

Her shift was almost over when she got the call around 2:45 p.m., but Riler told CBS13 she felt she had to see the situation come to a close.

“I could tell by speaking with him that he was hurting and that he was in a low place in his life,” Riler said. “He needed that lifeline and in his situation, that was a 911 dispatcher.”

Fifty-eight-year-old Frank Russell Davenport of La Mesa was inside his trailer at the Jackson Rancheria RV Park. Amador County Sheriff’s deputies say he was intoxicated and threatened to load up his shotgun and start shooting. During their conversation, Riler determined that Davenport was suicidal.

“He wanted someone to look after his dogs,” she explained. “At that point, I was going to do whatever it took to see it through to the end.”

But then came another challenge: the line kept dropping out. Riler said it happened at least 30 times.

“When his phone disconnected, he would call me back, ask for me by name,” she said. “As I went, I learned exactly what he needed and how to talk to him.”

Meanwhile, Amador County Sheriff’s deputies evacuated Jackson Rancheria RV Park and surrounded Davenport’s trailer. Finally after five hours, Riler hit the turning point.

“The negotiating team, they were able to reach out to that family member, record a message from him, and I was able to play it over the phone to him,” she said.

Riler told CBS13 Davenport broke down in tears and then she took charge.

“Reach out, grab the door handle, turn the door handle, walk out,” Riler recounted.

At 9 p.m., Davenport surrendered.

“He would be coming out, holding a phone to his head, still talking to me,” Riler said.

This December marks three years on the job for the dispatcher, and Tuesday’s call reminded her why she started in the first place.

“Multiple times throughout the call, he would thank me for having such a huge heart to talk to him,” Riler said. “I was able to save a life and that means everything to me.”

CHP would not release the full 911 conversation as the investigation is ongoing. Davenport is charged with making terrorist threats and resisting arrest.