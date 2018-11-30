MEXICO CITY (CBS13) – Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is being inaugurated as Mexican president on Saturday, and California is sending two of its top politicians.

Lopez Obrador was elected in July to succeed Enrique Peña Nieto. An outspoken populist and leftist, Lopez Obrador campaigned on a platform of helping the poor and rooting out corruption in Mexican politics.

The incoming Mexican president has signaled he will continue to work on the country’s relationship with the US, despite the fiery rhetoric that has often come from Donald Trump.

Trump will not be attending Lopez Obrador’s inauguration, but Vice President Mike Pence and several other administration officials – including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner – will be at the ceremony.

Both California Governor-Elect Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Xavier Becerra will be at the inauguration. They aim to continue to promote relations between Mexico and California.